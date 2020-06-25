Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Easyjet enrages Italy by calling Calabria mafia land

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

ROME, June 24: Get a taste of real Italy by bunking down in mafia land, the ad said. But Easyjet's bid to pitch Calabria backfired, and the company was forced to apologise Tuesday.
"For an authentic taste of Italian life, there's nothing better than Calabria," the advert on the British airline's website said.
"The region suffers from a distinct lack of tourists because of its history of mafia activity and earthquakes".
Easyjet said the region in Italy's southern tip, famous for its coastline, rich history and culture, benefitted from "the lack of iconic cities such as Rome and Venice capable of attracting the Instagram crowd".




Italy's minister for the south Peppe Provenzano on Tuesday demanded Easyjet "apologise to Calabria and Italy", with Calabrian senator Ernesto Magorno shouting "Shame on you Easyjet! Calabria is a wonderful land with exceptional people."
The region's head, Jole Santelli, slammed the "pseudo-marketing operation" as "aggressive, short-sighted and with a clear racist undercurrent".
Easyjet apologised, saying it had only wanted to point out that Calabria was undervalued by foreign tourists, and would remove the offending advert as well as launching an internal investigation, Italian dailies said.
"Calabria is a very important land for us, which we love and have always promoted with numerous flights to Lamezia Terme," it insisted.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Easyjet enrages Italy by calling Calabria mafia land
1,200 jobs to go at slashed Lufthansa subsidiary
Novoair operates special flights from Sylhet
England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from July 4
Maldives to reopen tourist resorts from mid-July after virus closures
Brazil meatpackers declare exports free from Covid-19 at China’s request
‘Banks to cut office space in London after Covid’
Oil falls on worries about a new surge in coronavirus infections


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft