Novoair operates special flights from Sylhet

Fifty-four Bangladeshi origin French nationals and permanent residents from Sylhet were taken to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a flight of Novoair on Wednesday morning.

The special flight arrived at Dhaka airport around 7:15am, said a press release.

Later, the passengers departed from Dhaka to Paris on another flight.

Novoair currently operates daily three flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, three flights to Jashore, four flights to Saidpur and one flight to Sylhet in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the government. -UNB











