Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Novoair operates special flights from Sylhet

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Fifty-four Bangladeshi origin French nationals and permanent residents from Sylhet were taken to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a flight of Novoair on Wednesday morning.
The special flight arrived at Dhaka airport around 7:15am, said a press release.
Later, the passengers departed from Dhaka to Paris on another flight.
Novoair currently operates daily three flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, three flights to Jashore, four flights to Saidpur and one flight to Sylhet in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the government.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Easyjet enrages Italy by calling Calabria mafia land
1,200 jobs to go at slashed Lufthansa subsidiary
Novoair operates special flights from Sylhet
England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from July 4
Maldives to reopen tourist resorts from mid-July after virus closures
Brazil meatpackers declare exports free from Covid-19 at China’s request
‘Banks to cut office space in London after Covid’
Oil falls on worries about a new surge in coronavirus infections


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft