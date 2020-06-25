Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil falls on worries about a new surge in coronavirus infections

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, June 24: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, reversing the previous session's surge as worries about a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic outweighed support from a gradual reopening of global economies.
Brent crude, which on Tuesday rose to its highest level since a price plunge began in March, slipped 47 cents, or 1.1per cent, to $42.16 a barrel by 0814 GMT.
The benchmark crude has climbed from below $16 in April but remains a third lower than its level at the end of 2019.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 59 cents, or 1.5per cent, to $39.78 a barrel.
A rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States, China, Latin America and India has unnerved investors.
"These are all important oil demand centres. A second wave of infections and lockdowns will derail the global economic recovery and with it, oil demand and prices," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.
Upbeat European manufacturing surveys offered some support, but European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said recent solid data was not necessarily a good guide and the euro zone economy would need a long time to recover.
Further pressure on prices came from a bigger-than-expected rise in US crude inventories, according to industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API).
However, US gasoline and distillate inventories fell, suggesting consumption was picking up as lockdowns were eased.
US government data will be released on Wednesday.
Global oil demand has started to recover as economies emerge from lockdown, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, have slashed output and US shale producers have shut wells.
But global inventories are still bulging. India's oil imports in May hit the lowest since October 2011 as refiners with brimming stores of crude cut purchases.
China, the world's top crude importer, is also expected to slow crude imports in the third quarter, after record purchases in recent months.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Easyjet enrages Italy by calling Calabria mafia land
1,200 jobs to go at slashed Lufthansa subsidiary
Novoair operates special flights from Sylhet
England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from July 4
Maldives to reopen tourist resorts from mid-July after virus closures
Brazil meatpackers declare exports free from Covid-19 at China’s request
‘Banks to cut office space in London after Covid’
Oil falls on worries about a new surge in coronavirus infections


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft