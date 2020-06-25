Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:38 AM
Trump threat to ‘decouple’ US and China hits trade

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, June 23: Conflicting talk from Trump administration officials about "decoupling" the US economy from China is running into a challenging reality: Chinese imports of US goods are rising, investment by American companies into China continues, and markets are wary of separating the world's biggest economies.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro gave Asian markets a scare on Monday night by telling Fox News Channel that the US-China trade deal was "over." US stock futures dropped, the dollar rose, and volatility indices climbed.
Navarro quickly backtracked on Monday night, saying he was referring to a lack of trust between the United States and China over the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump also quickly tweeted that the deal was intact.
On Tuesday, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow praised Beijing, telling Fox Business Network "they've actually picked up their game" when it comes to the trade deal.




The damage-control efforts by the Trump administration come after Trump said last week that "a complete decoupling from China" was an option, overruling US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who had told lawmakers that decoupling was not realistic. The Trump re-election campaign has made being "tough on China" a key part of his platform here The White House has blamed Beijing for the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 120,000 Americans, more than any other     country.     -Reuters


