Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:37 AM
latest
Home Business

Winners of `Vision Warranty Plus’ campaign awarded

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

The winners of the first phase of `Vision Warranty Plus', a consumer offer initiated by the country's popular electronics brand Vision were awarded, says a press release.
Vision Electronics introduced `Vision Warranty Plus' offer for its customers on May 10. Under the offer, there is a scope to get cashback up to one lakh taka after purchasing LED TV, refrigerator, air-conditioner, microwave oven, washing machine and air cooler. Customers need to apply for getting warranty service through SMS to avail the offer.
Mahabubul Wahid, General Manager (Marketing) of Vision Electronics, said "We are pledged-bound to deliver highest service to our customers. For the reason, we provide after-sales service. But we see many customers don't fill out the warranty card after purchasing product."
The `Vision Warranty Plus' offer will be continued till July 31.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Easyjet enrages Italy by calling Calabria mafia land
1,200 jobs to go at slashed Lufthansa subsidiary
Novoair operates special flights from Sylhet
England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from July 4
Maldives to reopen tourist resorts from mid-July after virus closures
Brazil meatpackers declare exports free from Covid-19 at China’s request
‘Banks to cut office space in London after Covid’
Oil falls on worries about a new surge in coronavirus infections


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft