Winners of `Vision Warranty Plus’ campaign awarded





Vision Electronics introduced `Vision Warranty Plus' offer for its customers on May 10. Under the offer, there is a scope to get cashback up to one lakh taka after purchasing LED TV, refrigerator, air-conditioner, microwave oven, washing machine and air cooler. Customers need to apply for getting warranty service through SMS to avail the offer.

Mahabubul Wahid, General Manager (Marketing) of Vision Electronics, said "We are pledged-bound to deliver highest service to our customers. For the reason, we provide after-sales service. But we see many customers don't fill out the warranty card after purchasing product."

The `Vision Warranty Plus' offer will be continued till July 31.

























