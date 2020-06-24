Covid-19 to push 360m children into poverty in S Asia: UNICEF





South Asia is home to over 600 million children under 18 years of age, with nearly six out of every 10 of them likely to become poor and food insecure in South Asia, according to UNICEF's estimates.

While the United Nations has consistently voiced concerns over the impact of COVID-19 on children, this was the first report that focused on the South Asian region.

While children are less susceptible to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, they are affected by the fallout. This includes the economic and

social consequences of lockdowns and other measures taken in the region's several countries to counter the pandemic.

Decades of progress risk being wiped out

The report - focusing on both the immediate and long-term consequences of the pandemic in South Asia - said decades of progress on improving the lives of children could suffer.

Decades of progress on children's health, education and other priorities across South Asia was unraveled and at risk of being wiped out completely by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the report, adding governments must take urgent action to prevent millions of families from slipping back into poverty.

"The side-effects of the pandemic across South Asia - including the lockdown and other measures - have been damaging for children in numerous ways," said Jean Gough, UNICEF regional director for South Asia.

"But the long-term impact of the economic crisis on children will be on a different scale entirely. Without urgent action now, COVID-19 could destroy the hopes and futures of an entire generation," he added.

Household incomes can reduce as well, with remittances sent by overseas workers also taking a hit, according to the report.

Households will, thus, spend less on healthcare, good nutrition and education, said the report. It may be noted that South Asia receives over $139 billion from overseas migrants. Remittances to South Asia are, however, projected to decline sharply by 22 per cent to $109 billion in 2020.

881,000 children could die in 12 months

Immunisation, nutrition and other vital health services will be severely affected because of the diversion of resources to battle the pandemic, the report said.

Around 917,000 children and mothers in South Asia may die in the next 12 months, with 881,000 deaths being of children under the age of five, according to the report.

The bulk of these deaths would occur in India and Pakistan, although Bangladesh and Afghanistan could also see significant levels of additional mortality, said the UN. The World Health Organization had earlier raised an alarm over the impact of COVID-19 on children and women.

At least 1.5 million children in Uttar Pradesh, India missed their vaccination doses due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In April, Bangladesh reported a 49 per cent reduction in the number of children receiving routine vaccinations compared to March. Within weeks of the lockdown, seven measles outbreaks and around 250 cases were reported in different parts of Nepal.

"The direct risk to children from the virus is much less than that from the disruption to routine health services," said Paul Rutter, UNICEF's health advisor for South Asia.

"It is crucial that childbirth, child health and nutrition services remain available for families during COVID-19," he added.

Food insecurity on the rise

Food insecurity is growing, said the report, citing its own surveys conducted in the region.

The UNICEF survey in Sri Lanka showed 30 per cent of families reduced their food consumption. Another survey in Bangladesh revealed similar results where some of the poorest families were unable to afford three meals a day.









When over half a billion people in South Asia are categorised 'food insecure', the projections showed achieving targets set by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be beyond reach. -REUTERS





