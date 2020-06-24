East Rajabazar lockdown over coronavirus will last for 21 days

East Rajabazar, a coronavirus hotspot in the capital, will remain on lockdown for a total of 21 days.

Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam announced the decision at an event to inaugurate waste management programme in the area on Tuesday.

The civic authorities were supposed to lift the 14-day lockdown in the area at midnight but changed the decision following the Health Services Directorate's instructions, Atiqul said.

All areas marked coronavirus red zones with high risk of infection must remain on lockdown for 21 days, he said, citing the health authorities.

Atiqul also thanked the residents of the area for cooperating with the authorities to enforce the lockdown. -bdnews24.com



