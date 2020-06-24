Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
Front Page

“We’re sorry,” says Anandabazar Patrika

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian daily Anandabazar Patrika has sought unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of crores of Bangladeshi people across the globe using the word "khairati" in a recent report after China had granted more Bangladeshi products duty free access to its market.
"We're sorry, seek unconditional apology: Anandabazar Patrika," a Kolkata based Indian Bengali daily said on its Tuesday issue.
The widely-read daily was hugely criticised and people came down heavily on the newspaper through social media platforms criticising such journalism.
 China recently granted zero tariff treatment for 5,161 more Bangladeshi products in the Chinese market effective from July 1.
The State Council of Ministry of Finance of China announced that a total of 8,256 Bangladeshi products will come under zero tariff treatment in China market, which actually allows 97 per cent of Bangladeshi products that would be exempted from tariff.  
 Bangladesh described it as a success of its economic diplomacy.  
"We are glad to inform that as part of our economic diplomacy and the consequent outcome of exchange of letters between Bangladesh and China, Tariff Commission
    of the State Council of Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China issued a notice on granting zero treatment to 97 per cent of tariff products of Bangladesh," said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This treatment is in addition to the preferential duties that we are already enjoying from China under Asia - Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) .  




This announcement opens doors for Bangladeshi exporters to enjoy zero tariff for 5,161 items to enter into Chinese markets from July 1.




