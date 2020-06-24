Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:56 AM
Four more districts now Red Zones

Restriction imposed on 19 districts so far

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The government on Tuesday identified parts of four more districts as 'Red Zone' to restrict people's movement to reduce infection of coronavirus. With this inclusion, number of red zone districts stand at 19 in the last three days.
Ministry of Public Administration said this in a gazette notification. All institutions (government and non-government) remain closed and will be under general holidays. The notification will effective from today (June 24).
Four districts are-Cox's Bazar, Magura, Khulna and
    Habiganj.
In Cox's Bazar, Cox's Bazar municipality, Teknaf municipality, Ward Nos 2, 5, 6 and 9 in Rajapalang union, Kotbari in Rantapalang union, Balukhali and Thaingkhali Bazar in Palangkhali union under Ukhiya upazila area will enjoy the holidays till July 11.
In Magura, Akota Chacha Bazar in Magura mucipality, Khan Para in Ward No 4 and PTI Para will be restricted till July 11.




In Khulna, Ward Nos 17 and 24 in Khulna City Corporation, Aichgati union in Rupsa Upazila will be restricted till July 16.
In Habiganj, Bahubal union will enjoy the general holidays till July 9.



