Casual workers of Metro Rail Project stage demo against layoff

The casual employees and workers of the Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) rail project have staged demonstration blocking the road in city's Uttara Sector 18 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Police said they were protesting against layoff by the authorities.Employees and workers were bringing allegation of firing them from jobs. Around 50 to 60 employeesand workers assembled in front of the MRT office on Tuesday morning and blocked the road at about 10:00am, police said.Nurul Muttakin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Turag Police Station, said the road was cleared around 3:00pm, after discussion was held between the agitators and the MRT authorities.The metro rail authorities said the workers were not laid off. They will be sent back to work again after the situation becomes normal as the work was stopped temporarily due to Covid-19 pandemic," he said.These employees and workers were recruited through third parties on the agreement of "No work, no pay," he said. Besides, as per rules, 65 per cent of their salary has already been paid, the OC said.The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) is implementing the metro rail project from Uttara to Kamalpur.