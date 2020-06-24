43 more die, 3,412 more contact C-19 in 24 hours





A total of 119,198 of 644,011 coronavirus tests carried out in the country have turned out to be positive since March 18, the government said 1,545 people have died of Covid-19.

"According to global statistics, globally men are more vulnerable to Covid-19 than women," said, Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana during the daily virtual health bulletin on Tuesday.

She said this happens because men are more affected by non-contagious diseases than women.

"Also men get occupationally exposed to diseases more than women. They also have behavioural risks such as smoking and not staying socially isolated. Another benefit for women is their innate immunity inherited because of XX chromosomes," she added.

"On Tuesday, among 43 dead patients, 38 were men and five women. Moreover, 16 of them hailed from Dhaka, 15 from Chattogram, six from Rajshahi, two each from Khulna and Mymensingh, and one each from Sylhet and Barishal divisions," she added.

"Thirty patients died at different hospitals, twelve

at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death," she added.

"Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 11 and 20 years, one between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, 18 between 51 and 60, 10 between 61 and 70, five between 71 and 80 and two more were aged between 81 and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.

Some 17,563 samples were collected in last 24 hours and 16,292 were tested in 65 labs across the country. So far 644,011 samples have been tested.

Besides, 880 patients recovered from Covid-19 between Monday 8:00am and Tuesday 8:00am, increasing the count of recovered novel coronavirus patients to 47,635.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 39.36 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.30 per cent has died. "The infection rate is 20.94 per cent," Dr Nasima stated.

Currently, 64,146 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,414 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 280,514 people have completed their quarantine period.

However, three more institutions have started RT-PCR testing in the country --- Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute Hospital, The DNA Lab Ltd, and Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) of Dhaka University.

Dr Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 680 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in isolation, bringing the total to 12,927 after 8,185 left."

"The country is capable of accommodating 13,284 people at different isolation wards and 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities," she added.

Unlike the rising number of infections and deaths, however, the number of intensive care units (ICUs) and dialysis beds for treating Covid-19 patients has remained the same for the past few weeks.

The country currently has 399 ICUs and 112 dialysis beds for novel coronavirus patients.

In the briefing, the DGHS official also said that 880 more Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

On March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first case of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by the new strain of coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2. The virus broke out in China's Wuhan in December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 474,797 lives and infected 9,209,934 people globally till 3:30pm on Tuesday, according to Worldometer.









As many as 4,956,983 people across the world have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 213 countries and territories.





The country on Tuesday confirmed 43 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 3,412 new cases of infection after testing 16,292 samples in 65 labs in the last 24 hours.A total of 119,198 of 644,011 coronavirus tests carried out in the country have turned out to be positive since March 18, the government said 1,545 people have died of Covid-19."According to global statistics, globally men are more vulnerable to Covid-19 than women," said, Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana during the daily virtual health bulletin on Tuesday.She said this happens because men are more affected by non-contagious diseases than women."Also men get occupationally exposed to diseases more than women. They also have behavioural risks such as smoking and not staying socially isolated. Another benefit for women is their innate immunity inherited because of XX chromosomes," she added."On Tuesday, among 43 dead patients, 38 were men and five women. Moreover, 16 of them hailed from Dhaka, 15 from Chattogram, six from Rajshahi, two each from Khulna and Mymensingh, and one each from Sylhet and Barishal divisions," she added."Thirty patients died at different hospitals, twelveat their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death," she added."Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 11 and 20 years, one between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, 18 between 51 and 60, 10 between 61 and 70, five between 71 and 80 and two more were aged between 81 and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.Some 17,563 samples were collected in last 24 hours and 16,292 were tested in 65 labs across the country. So far 644,011 samples have been tested.Besides, 880 patients recovered from Covid-19 between Monday 8:00am and Tuesday 8:00am, increasing the count of recovered novel coronavirus patients to 47,635.According to the latest data by DGHS, 39.36 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.30 per cent has died. "The infection rate is 20.94 per cent," Dr Nasima stated.Currently, 64,146 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,414 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 280,514 people have completed their quarantine period.However, three more institutions have started RT-PCR testing in the country --- Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute Hospital, The DNA Lab Ltd, and Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) of Dhaka University.Dr Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 680 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in isolation, bringing the total to 12,927 after 8,185 left.""The country is capable of accommodating 13,284 people at different isolation wards and 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities," she added.Unlike the rising number of infections and deaths, however, the number of intensive care units (ICUs) and dialysis beds for treating Covid-19 patients has remained the same for the past few weeks.The country currently has 399 ICUs and 112 dialysis beds for novel coronavirus patients.In the briefing, the DGHS official also said that 880 more Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.On March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first case of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by the new strain of coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2. The virus broke out in China's Wuhan in December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 474,797 lives and infected 9,209,934 people globally till 3:30pm on Tuesday, according to Worldometer.As many as 4,956,983 people across the world have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 213 countries and territories.