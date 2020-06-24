Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
Hajj to be ‘very limited’ this year: KSA

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Saudi government has formally informed Bangladesh that it will hold 'very limited' Hajj this year instead of a traditional one due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud informed the decision to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday evening over phone, a foreign ministry press release said on Tuesday.
"Only a limited number (less than 1000, both domestic and
    international) of Hajis will be allowed to perform Hajj this year," said the release, quoting the Saudi foreign minister.
Terming the decision as 'wise' under the circumstances, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen thanked the Saudi foreign minister for his call.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced that it would hold a "very limited" Hajj this year, with pilgrims already in the kingdom allowed to perform the annual ritual as it moves to curb the pandemic.
"It has been decided that Hajj will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it," the Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Ministry said in a statement.




The decision marks the first time in Saudi Arabia's modern history that Muslims outside the kingdom are barred from performing the Hajj, which last year drew 2.5 million pilgrims.


