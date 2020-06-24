Sri Lankan players don't use face masks and gloves during training session





Speaking exclusively over the telephone she said, "masks could affect their oxygen intake leading to hypoxia. Therefore it is not recommended to use masks".

Incidentally, the players will not use disposable gloves during their training either.

Though, it may be noted here that England Test captain Joe Root was seen practicing wearing disposable gloves at Trent Bridge as part of England's return to training protocols.

"No, our players' don't use gloves either. Sri Lanka has no community spread as for now, hence it is not included in health guidelines from public health authorities", she added.

The ICC has also issued guidelines for the batters and the same vary from country to country and as Sri Lanka has less cases of spread of Corona Virus, the batting practice has been allowed, it is learnt here.

Birthday wish

Wicket-keeper and opening batsman Niroshan Dickwella turned 27 on Tuesday.

Wishing him on the occasion, the team coach Mickey Arthur made this known to all members of the training squad.





















