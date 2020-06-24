Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:55 AM
latest
Home Sports

Paine says Australia cricketers must adapt quickly after cutbacks

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Paine says Australia cricketers must adapt quickly after cutbacks

Paine says Australia cricketers must adapt quickly after cutbacks

SYDNEY, JUNE 23: Australia's cricketers must forge a leaner, tighter Test team to cope with the coronavirus-related job losses forced on the sport, captain Tim Paine said Tuesday.
Paine played down reports of tensions between the players and Cricket Australia but said the game's elite had to come to terms with cutbacks related to the pandemic.
That included losing long-time batting assistant Graeme Hick and other backroom staff when CA axed 40 jobs last week in a bid to save Aus$40 million (US$27.6 million).
With a blockbuster Test series against India set to go ahead during the home summer, Paine said the Australians needed to react fast if they are to reinforce their world number one status.
"Things are going to change, players and teams are going to have to adapt," he told reporters during a video press conference.
"We're seeing an opportunity for the team that can adapt first to these changes is going to get off to a good start in the next Test series and that's really important to us.
"We've certainly lost some good people throughout this period but the flip side of that is that it's a great opportunity to adapt quicker than anyone else, to help each other improve."
He said that involved players "doing that little bit extra" and pulling together.
"Players are going to have to be aligned with each other and find ways to get things done without the huge numbers of support staff that we've been lucky to have over the last number of years," he said.
Paine also had warm words for former Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts, who was shown the door last week amid widespread dissatisfaction over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
"The support he gave me behind the scenes was brilliant," Paine said, adding that he had full confidence in the Cricket Australia board.
While eagerly anticipating the India series, Paine was also hopeful a one-off Test with minnows Afghanistan would still go ahead.
"Everyone's thoroughly looking forward to the challenge that India's going to bring," he said.




"Certainly Afghanistan will bring a different sort of challenge as well with their mystery spin, so fingers crossed for that."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City crush Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Italy great Pierino Prati dies
Football anti-racism campaigners  say after banner stunt
Ronaldo, Dybala get Juventus back winning on Serie A return
Sri Lankan players don't use face masks and gloves during training session
Paine says Australia cricketers must adapt quickly after cutbacks
Sripali Weerakkody is Sri Lanka's first woman cricketer qualified as Master and Fitness Trainer in Australia
Vettori donates his two day's salary


Latest News
Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19
China-India border clash stokes contrasting domestic responses
Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected
EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
People's lives on grave risks due to wrong steps in tackling virus: Rizvi
Amazon announces $2 billion climate pledge fund
Govt likely to test one lakh coronavirus samples every day: DGHS
Number of operating Canada, US oil and gas rigs fall
'Red Zones' in four more district areas, general holiday declared
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 3 held in Malaysia with Yaba pills worth Tk 1.5cr
Country reports 43 deaths, 3,412 cases in 24 hrs
Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj
23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction
Rice and Rise of Bangladesh
DSCC ready to enforce lockdown: Mayor
Man City crush depleted Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Covid-19: Prompt measures only can save our future
WHO: Lack of leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting pandemic
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft