Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:55 AM
Sripali Weerakkody is Sri Lanka's first woman cricketer qualified as Master and Fitness Trainer in Australia

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
BIPIN DANI

Sripali Weerakkody is Sri Lanka's first woman cricketer qualified as Master and Fitness Trainer. She has been certified by the Australian Institute of Fitness.
Sharing the great news and speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo on Tuesday morning, she said, "after years of intense study I am finally qualified internationally with Master and Fitness Trainer by the Australian Institute of Fitness' '.
"This had been my dream at the helm of my career as a female cricketer in the Sri Lankan National pool after 16 years of international cricket. Most people used to ask me why I was not to be seen on the pitch playing last year and this was the result of my absence",   the 34-year-old lower order left-hand batswoman and right arm medium pacer added.
"Now I can train any international team and travel to any countries for training with these qualifications".
"I would love to join with T-20 teams, especially the IPL and BBL (Big Bash Leagues) because I love challenges and love to go with new strategies", she further added.
Sripali had dedicated her certificate and new journey to Dr. Miur Jayaweera, her business partner at Myrus Fitness company and Norman Kochannek, a tax specialist and her Australian friend and mentor.









