Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:55 AM
Vettori donates his two day's salary

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori extended his helping hand towards the 135 vulnerable third and fourth class employees of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
The legend from New Zealand, who is the highest paid coach of Bangladesh at this moment, donated the two days of his salary, which is approximately USD$ 5000 for the low paid employees.
An official of the BCB Cricket Operations informed, the money, donated by Vettori was spent for 135 employees. Apart from that 265 more employees were given assistance of BDT 9 lakh from the fund raised by the cricketers. Above all 400 employees of third and fourth class got the assistance.
Vettori joined Bangladesh's coaching set up in last November. He was contracted for 100 days and he was paid as daily basis with per day salary at US$ 2500.
The Kiwi great earlier informed BCB about his desire to give the vulnerable employees some assistance in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, which left many people in troublesome situation.     -BSS


