18 Bangladeshi players in CPL T20 draft





The draft will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) as the six franchisees will pick up the players including five overseas cricketers from the draft. A team however can play four overseas players. Apart from that, a franchise could pick up three more players outside of the draft.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and left-arm pacer Rana put up a brilliant show in the last Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) for Chattogram Challengers, which was also bolstered with several players from West Indies. Their base price was set US$ 15,000.

Nasum though took six wickets in 13 matches; his strength was to give a breakthrough at the start while Rana was more impressive, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches. Rana also showed his capability to hold the opponents in the slog overs.

A good number of Bangladeshi players, including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad have been playing in CPL at regular basis.

In the last edition of the tournament though only one player, Afif Hossain was lucky enough to be drafted in to play. However he couldn't take part in the tournament due to International commitment. This year all of the frontline players from Bangladesh found their names in the draft list, sources said.

The tournament is due to begin from August 18 with the final on September 10. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organizers decided to hold the tournament in just one place in Trinidad. -BSS















A total of 18 Bangladeshi players including two surprising names-Nasum Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Rana found a place in the players' draft of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).The draft will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) as the six franchisees will pick up the players including five overseas cricketers from the draft. A team however can play four overseas players. Apart from that, a franchise could pick up three more players outside of the draft.Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and left-arm pacer Rana put up a brilliant show in the last Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) for Chattogram Challengers, which was also bolstered with several players from West Indies. Their base price was set US$ 15,000.Nasum though took six wickets in 13 matches; his strength was to give a breakthrough at the start while Rana was more impressive, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches. Rana also showed his capability to hold the opponents in the slog overs.A good number of Bangladeshi players, including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad have been playing in CPL at regular basis.In the last edition of the tournament though only one player, Afif Hossain was lucky enough to be drafted in to play. However he couldn't take part in the tournament due to International commitment. This year all of the frontline players from Bangladesh found their names in the draft list, sources said.The tournament is due to begin from August 18 with the final on September 10. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organizers decided to hold the tournament in just one place in Trinidad. -BSS