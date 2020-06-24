Trainers, technical officials' of BFF exchanges view

A exchange of view meeting of the nineteen enlisted trainers and technical officials of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) was held today at BFF Bhaban, a BFF press release said today.

In the exchange of view meeting, the details of the infrastructure was elaborately discussed regarding the next programs of BFF coach education, grassroots football, women's football and infrastructure of different football academies of districts, divisions and remote area across the country.

Earlier, prior to start of the meeting, a special prayer was offered seeking salvation of the departed souls of two BFF trainers Nurul Haque Manik and Ahsan Ullah Montu, who passed away recently. -BSS









