

BOA's different plan for Olympic Day

In a press release from BOA on Tuesday, signed by its media secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, said that BOA usually arrange programmes like Olympic Day Run, blood donation and friendly matches and different competition for children throughout the country to commemorate the International Olympic Day. But, this year, the Association planned different than usual bearing the ongoing situation in mind.

Coronavirus Disease (COVID) has affected a large number of people and communities in different parts of the country and people are passing a hard time. The authority instructed the people to stay inside and avoid unnecessary outside activities. That is why BOA held no big outdoor programme and instead decided to distribute an Olympic Note Book among the stakeholders, schools, teams, sports boards, national federations and offices.









The notebook will contain information on Olympic activities, International Olympic Committees, Academies, Sports, Environment and Achievements in different sporting events by Bangladeshi sportspersons. The press release didn't indicate any specific date of distribution and it only suggested a time 'after the situation gets normal'.





