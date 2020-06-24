Video
New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh postponed for COVID-19 threat

Sports Reporter

Upcoming Bangladesh tour of New Zealand cricket team has been postponed due to upraise of coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have made the decision by mutual consent, which BCB confirmed officially on Tuesday.
"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said to media.
Bangladesh tested about 1,20,000 people positive for COVID-19 and 15,45 lives have taken away by the killer virus till date. The microbe had already stroke in Bangladesh cricket arena. Former ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, former opener Nafis Iqbal and spinner Nazmul Apu reported positive for coronavirus. The situation is deteriorating in Bangladesh every day and it's impossible to predict for shinny days. So, Bangladesh is surely not in a position to host any international event.
Considering the situation Chowdhury said, "Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision."
New Zealand were due in Bangladesh in August-September 2020 to play two matches of the ICC World Test Championship. The two boards will now work on identifying a suitable time to reschedule the series.




Before this series, Bangladesh postponed the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi followed by their Ireland and UK tour. Australia's tour of Bangladesh and Tigers visit to Sri Lanka were the previous postponements.




