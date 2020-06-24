Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:54 AM
Money laundering

Suspended Ctg jailer Sohel Rana's bail stayed

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent


The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a High Court order that granted bail to suspended jailer of Chattogram Central Jail Sohel Rana Biswas in a money laundering till June 30.
Besides, the court asked the ACC to inform on June 30 how much time the commission will need to submit charge sheet in this case against Sohel Rana. It also fixed the same date for hearing on the matter.
Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Md Nuruzzaman issued the order after virtually holding hearing on a petition filed by the ACC challenging the HC bail order.




Senior lawyer AM Amin Uddin and lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthy appeared for Sohel Rana, while lawyer Khurshid Alarm Khan represented the ACC.
On June 16, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder granted bail to Sohel Rana Biswas until the ACC submits charge sheet to the trial court concerned in the case against him, on a condition that he must surrender his passport to the lower court.
Later, police filed two separate cases with Bhairab Railway Police Station against Sohel Rana on charges of money laundering and possessing drugs under the Narcotics Control Act.
On October 27 in 2018, Sohel was arrested with a bag containing Tk 44 lakh, fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 2.50 crore and phensedyl while he was going to his hometown Mymensingh from Chattogram in a train.



