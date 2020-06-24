England to reopen cinemas, museums, galleries from July 4





Britain has been incrementally reopening its shuttered economy as the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases declines, having been one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic.

The latest stage is scheduled for July 4, and will see some higher-risk venues like those in the arts and cultural sector allowed to open their doors, albeit with rules to maintain social distancing.

"The more we open up, the more important it is that everyone follows the social distancing guidelines. We will not hesitate to reverse these steps if it is necessary to stop the virus running out of control," a source in Johnson's office said.

Restaurants, hotels, bed and breakfast (B&B) and self-catering accommodation as well as campsites have also been given the green light to reopen, as have shuttered barbers and hairdressers.

But Johnson said all would have to comply with measures to cut close-contact transmission of the virus, even as the number of new cases and deaths declines.

The prime minister imposed stay-at-home measures on March 23 but businesses were effectively shut several days beforehand, as the virus took hold. -REUTERS





















