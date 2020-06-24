Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:54 AM
Automobile traders demand tax exemption on spare parts import

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Automobile traders urged the government to exempt tax on import of spare parts for the next one year to save the vehicle assembling sector.
Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA) leaders also recommended stopping registration of foreign light-truck in the pick-up category while addressing an online press conference on Tuesday.
BAAMA President Abdul Matlub Ahmed moderated the post-budget discussion while Runner Group Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan, Ifad Autos Managing Director Taskeen Ahmed, Rangs Motors Managing Director Sohana Rouf Chowdhury and BAAMA General Secretary Mohammad Ali Deen were connected to the meeting online.
Businessmen discussed the present scenario of automobile sector in the country and projected the future of business of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, bus, truck and pick-up in the country.
Nitol Motors Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmad said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasized expansion of local manufacturing of automobile through announcing '2020 as Year of Light Engineering'.
"However, it is matter of concern that a group of businessmen imported 'light truck' from India and China and got them registered in the 'pick-up category. It's an ultimate violation of law. The government should take step to stop such activities and BRTA should clarify the definition of pick-up category," Matlub Ahmed added.
Regarding the importance of motor cycle, Runner Automobiles Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan said the local manufactures had invested Tk80 billion to flourish the market and fulfilled 80 percent of local demand.
Motorcycle manufacturers contributed on average Tk10 billion to the government exchequer every year, according to the seasoned businessman.
He said that around 1.4 million three wheelers (known as CNG Auto Rickshaw) are plying across the country though 90 percent of them are illegally registered.
Hafizur urged the government to open registration for three wheelers to increase revenue to Tk20 billion from the sector.
Ifad Motors Managing Director Taskeen Ahmed highlighted importance of commercial trucks to support all businesses in logistic sector while the businesses contributed to the national economy worth about Tk25 billion from imports of vehicle.


