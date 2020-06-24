Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:54 AM
AL's 71st founding anniversary celebrated

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL), the most historic political party in the country, on Tuesday celebrated its 71st founding anniversary on a limited scale due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the 71st founding anniversary of Awami League.
National and party flags were hoisted atop all party offices including the Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of the anniversary.
On Tuesday morning AL and its front and associate organizations paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader first laid a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.
Later, accompanied by party top leaders he placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.
They stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the country's independence, after placing the wreath.
AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium members Matia Chowdhury and Abdul Matin Khasru, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam and Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq were present on the occasion, among other central leaders.
After paying homage to Bangabandhu, in a briefing from his official residence Obaidul Quader said, "The party has been gaining the confidence of the people of the country in the last seven decades by standing by the people in case of natural calamities or any other crisis."
"Bangladesh will turn around from the ongoing crisis under the humane and efficient leadership of Sheikh Hasina despite the coronavirus pandemic," he added.
A delegation of Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) placed wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj in the morning.
AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain joined at Tungipara.
The leaders and activist of AL associate bodies, including Awami Jubo League, Dhaka city north and south units of AL, Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League, Sramik League, Krishak League and Swechchhasebok League also paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait on the occasion.
Doa and munajat were offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of 1975 carnage, four national leaders, 1971 martyrs, martyrs of different movements and struggles and those AL leaders who died of coronavirus infection.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed through video conferencing from her official residence of Ganabhaban to party leaders who remained present at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 5:00pm.


