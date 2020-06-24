Main accused Rupam confesses to killing Helal





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Atiqul Islam recorded the confessional statement of Rupam.

Sub-inspector Abu Sayeed of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court though he is on a two-day remand.

After his confession, the court sent him to jail.

Including Rupam, a total of three persons gave confessional statements before the court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on June 19, Rupam's wife Moni Sarker and mother-in-law Rashida Akhter gave confessional statements before the court.

On Monday, the main accused Rupam, was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court.

On June 14, police found three parts of Helal's body in different sacks in Dakshin Khan Area.

A team of DB Police arrested Rupam, 30, from the capital's Gabtoli area on Sunday night. Police said, "Rupam was Helal's business partner. Rupam owed Helal Tk60, 000."

Rupam planned to kill Helal so that he would not have to return that money, police added.























