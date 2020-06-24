KSA decision perplexes Hajj agents, pilgrims





Country's Hajj agents and pilgrims got perplexed by the news that the Saudi Arabian authorities would not allow any outsiders this year to perform Hajj.

The country's relevant Hajj management authorities including its kingship decided to organize the Hajj this year allowing only few people there to avert unwanted transmission of the deadly Coronavirus, which had already claimed around five lakh lives.

It will not allow any outsiders in the country during the Hajj.

In this situation, the Religious Affairs Ministry of Bangladesh convened an emergency online meeting today to decide whether it would return the entire Hajj fees of registered pilgrims.

The meeting will also determine its next course of action in this regard consulting with the government and private stakeholders.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah died recently of coronavirus infection and elderly complications. The government hasn't yet assigned any other person for the ministry.

Religious Affairs Ministry's Secretary Nurul Islam told this correspondent that the Saudi authorities had already informed their decisions officially.

As a result, no one of the Bangladeshi registered pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj this year like other pilgrims from around the world.

The Saudi government will organize this year's Hajj with only 1,000 people of their country and foreigners living there to avert unwanted transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

It will not allow any outsiders in the country during the Hajj. The decision will strictly be followed," he said.

There will be an open option for withdrawal or return of the Hajj fees. Registrations of those who withdraw their Hajj fees will be cancelled. They will not be allowed to perform Hajj next year, he said.

But, those who wait will get top priority to perform Hajj the next year.

When contacted, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim told this correspondent there was a previous directive from the government in this regards. They will also follow the directives of the government.

"But, the country's 1,238 Hajj agents and 20,000 staffs will have to bear the brunt of this decision," he added.

Not only the Hajj agents, the airlines and the country's air ticket agents will also be loser for the decision of the Saudi Arabia.



















