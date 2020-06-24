Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:53 AM
latest
Home Back Page

FMCH curtain scam

ACC seeks stay on HC bail to two contractors

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday submitted a petition to the chamber judge of the Supreme Court, seeking stay on a High Court (HC) order that granted bail to two contractors--Abdullah Al Mamun and Munshi Sazzad Hossain--in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) regarding the curtain scam at Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH).
Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman will hear the ACC's petition today (Wednesday), commission's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Observer.
On June 21, the HC granted bail to the contractors in the case for embezzling Tk 10 crore from government allotment showing purchase of curtain and medical equipment for FMCH.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder granted bail to the two contractors through videoconference. The court also said in its order that the bail will continue for a week after reopening of the court.
On that day, lawyer Yousuf Hossain Humaun appeared for the bail petitioners, while Khurshid Alam Khan for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the virtual court.
Earlier, another HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim had rejected the bail petitions of Abdullah Al Mamun and Munshi Sazzad Hossain in the same case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspended Ctg jailer Sohel Rana's bail stayed
England to reopen cinemas, museums, galleries from July 4
Automobile traders demand tax exemption on spare parts import
Trump to extend US work visa freeze to year-end
BMA chief Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin tests positive for C-19
AL's 71st founding anniversary celebrated
Main accused Rupam confesses to killing Helal
KSA decision perplexes Hajj agents, pilgrims


Latest News
Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19
China-India border clash stokes contrasting domestic responses
Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected
EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
People's lives on grave risks due to wrong steps in tackling virus: Rizvi
Amazon announces $2 billion climate pledge fund
Govt likely to test one lakh coronavirus samples every day: DGHS
Number of operating Canada, US oil and gas rigs fall
'Red Zones' in four more district areas, general holiday declared
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 3 held in Malaysia with Yaba pills worth Tk 1.5cr
Country reports 43 deaths, 3,412 cases in 24 hrs
Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj
23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction
Rice and Rise of Bangladesh
DSCC ready to enforce lockdown: Mayor
Man City crush depleted Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Covid-19: Prompt measures only can save our future
WHO: Lack of leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting pandemic
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft