ACC seeks stay on HC bail to two contractors

Earlier, another HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim had rejected the bail petitions of Abdullah Al Mamun and Munshi Sazzad Hossain in the same case.



















The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday submitted a petition to the chamber judge of the Supreme Court, seeking stay on a High Court (HC) order that granted bail to two contractors--Abdullah Al Mamun and Munshi Sazzad Hossain--in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) regarding the curtain scam at Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH).Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman will hear the ACC's petition today (Wednesday), commission's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Observer.On June 21, the HC granted bail to the contractors in the case for embezzling Tk 10 crore from government allotment showing purchase of curtain and medical equipment for FMCH.The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder granted bail to the two contractors through videoconference. The court also said in its order that the bail will continue for a week after reopening of the court.On that day, lawyer Yousuf Hossain Humaun appeared for the bail petitioners, while Khurshid Alam Khan for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the virtual court.Earlier, another HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim had rejected the bail petitions of Abdullah Al Mamun and Munshi Sazzad Hossain in the same case.