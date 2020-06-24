Coronavirus and child poverty







Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has become a global crisis. The impact of the coronavirus might be catastrophic for the children of the vulnerable communities. United Nations warned that millions of children are at the risk of poverty and malnutrition due to coronavirus pandemic.



Child poverty is a matter of grave concern in the world for a long time. No doubt that the coronavirus will amplify the issue and make it more challenging and enormous to address. Due to coronavirus and lockdown people have become unemployed. Consequently, children, the most vulnerable family members, have fallen in impoverished condition. They are also deprived of traditional care providers like free schools that supported health, learning and wellbeing of the millions of children globally before this crisis. Most horribly, the lockdown and quarantine will increase the risk of exploitation and abuse of poor children. What we needed is to help the children whose families are impoverished because of this global crisis.











Coronavirus pandemic is a global crisis and so requiring national and international responses to stop the effects of the virus. The UN, the donors and the charities should move now to ensure the protection of the deprived children.



Samia Jahan

