Date-book Corona





It's over six months (October, 2019) I left the capital city Dhaka to live the life of a recluse. Though I am staying alone in a two room den, one is my bedroom, the other is used as a study room, and certainly a bathroom is attached. Frankly speaking, a well comfortable living I am enjoying, by the Grace of The Almighty. So far my meals are concerned; I am a paying guest with a family who live downstairs. I occupy one fourth of the roof, the remaining space allows me to scroll, usually after Asr prayer till the Magrib Azaan.

Though staying away from city, I don't miss the comfort of watching TV and listening to music which are the two pastimes for me, beside reading books, newspapers and mingling with numbers. In fact, I am a teacher of Mathematics and a Number-cruncher. I teach mathematics to middle and high school students.

The whole world is reeling from the novel corona virus or (COVID-19), as is the scientific name. So much of cautions and precautions are being advised by the doctors, administrators, media and the people in the government. But the question remains very much an open secret- Who pays heed to this? Why should we have to? Why we need to be so meticulous as to maintain social distancing and washing hands very often, why? These are the questions which demand an appropriate reply.

In fact no reply is satisfying for the people around me. Their one and only one solution they could find is "The Almighty would take care." I am now one among the local populace. They are forced to stay inside in fear of punishment by the law-enforcers. But how can policing be applied at home? This populace are opposed to certain changes. The early Eighteenth century English Poet Thomas Gray has aptly and subtly ascribed his poem, "Elegy, written in a country churchyard" to this populace, a stanza from the poem is given below-

“Far from the maddening crowd's ignoble strife,

Their sober wishes never learn'd to stray;

Along the cool sequester'd bale of life

They kept the noiseless tenour of their way.”

So many times I had to tell them (the people around me) the following story, which perhaps felt on deaf ears.

"Heavy downpour caused flood in a certain region, the countryside are flooded, even the river flowing by the village is in flood, that is overflowing with flood water. People are all fleeing and leaving their valuables, simply to remain alive. However, one person could be seen staying inside his home. His neighbours and relatives requested him to accompany them. But he had only one sermon, "The Almighty will take care of me, He will save me." So he had to remain deserted at his home. When the house went fully under the water, the person climbed to the top of the roof. Then also few of his well-wishers fell down with a boat to rescue him. He still remained adamant to his decision, and refused to be rescued. At one point he had to take shelter on the top most branch of a banyan tree. The people in the administration sent helicopter to help him out of the disaster. Then also he vehemently denied leaving the place. At one time flood water washed him out and he found himself in front of The Almighty.

Aggrieved, he asked The Almighty, "Why did you not save me? I was confident and in good faith I believed you are the only Saviour. Why I should be here?"

The Great Almighty reminded him that He had sent his (victim's) neighbours and relatives to save him, which he refused. Then a boat came to rescue him, which also was turned back. And finally a helicopter was there at his help, which he blatantly sent back. Then The Almighty wanted to know where His fault was. He has wanted to save him but he (victim) did not pay any heed to these instructions."

Now, the whole world is sailing in the ocean of novel corona virus. We only need to remain alert and follow the instruction of the physicians.

1. To maintain Social Distancing

2. Very frequently, in fact more often than not we have to wash our hands with soap or the likes.

3. Cleanliness is next to Godliness.

Abiding by the above instructions will help us to lead a healthy living in the sea of COVID-19, which has to disappear very soon. We all are aware of the fact that no medicine/ vaccine as yet could be produced that can prevent or cure the disease due to COVID-19. So the only remedy is to ensure prevention by getting habituated to the instructions provided by our doctors and scientists. It's now time to work out once own salvation. And of course our Ibadah towards The Almighty could be practiced regularly.

The Almighty helps him who helps himself.

The writer is a teacher

















