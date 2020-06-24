How far can Coronavirus change the world?



Selina Mohsin

We are learning that older and diabetic or obese people with existing lung or heart health problems are most at risk of severe attacks of Covid-19, and that its spread is particularly difficult to control in poor, over-crowded communities. Yet, even by comparison with other recent epidemics, it kills relatively few of its victims.

What makes it so formidable is that it is extremely infectious and that many infected people show few or no symptoms for over a week. Some 'super spreaders' have therefore unintentionally infected over 50 people in a single evening visiting clubs and gathering. .

Once China warned that this new virus was infectious between humans, some states, such as South Korea and Taiwan, with recent experience of SARS, acted quickly to control infection at an early stage but European countries were slower to react and were relatively ill prepared in terms of protective equipment and testing facilities.

Once they realised how far the virus had already spread within their populations despite initial warnings to hand wash and observe social distance', the only measure they could take to slow down the rate of infection was to institute 'lock downs' of massive sectors of their economies.

Nothing like this had ever been done before. There were already many vaccines against e.g. winter attacks of flu. For killers like Aids, for which no vaccine has yet been found, there are at least effective therapies which can save lives. Malaria, tuberculosis and other perennial diseases still kill great numbers but only where health services are very inadequate.

Large scale 'lockdowns' to try to at least slow down explosive rates of infection do indeed raise the dilemma of whether the lockdown 'cure' inflicting huge economic and financial damage is indeed worse than the disease. To focus health services on Covid-19 may well be at the cost of reducing vaccinations for other diseases and deferring urgent treatments for killers like cancer.

Forced economic closure and social confinement all bring their own evils of unemployment, mental strain and violence against wives. Education suspension particularly damages the life opportunities of the children of poor families, further accentuating social inequalities.

Rich countries can spend heavily to support firms and workers left without incomes. Many others, even with World Bank or IMF aid, can do much less. Even in rich countries able to persuade or force their people to observe strict confinement and social distance are finding that lock down cannot be either afforded or enforced beyond two or three months. Poorer countries with bigger informal sectors of day labourers find it even more difficult to enforce even social distance and confinement.

Most governments are now trying to balance dismantling lock down against the risk of freeing the virus to fresh expansion. China has had to control new outbreaks of Covid-19. Other governments, notably the USA under President Trump and Brazil under President Bolsano have been reluctant to recognise the virus threat or curb their economies. The USA now has well over 2 million cases and Brazil over I million and the virus is still spreading.

What can we now expect from the many and various global impacts of coronavirus? A great deal will depend on progress in discovering, testing and approving an efficient vaccine. Several different versions are looking promising. Then upon its mass production, distribution and use at low prices. It must be globally distributed and used if Covid-19 is to be eliminated, as smallpox has been, or even to be kept effectively in check.

Equally important is the development of fully effective and quick means of testing for infection and for degrees of acquired immunity after recovery, and therapies to help cure patients with severe attacks. The recent Oxford discovery that the drug Dexamethasone, already familiar, cheap and widely available can cure significant proportions of patients with severe attacks requiring oxygen or ventilators is a first major breakthrough. Remesvir is also useful in speeding recovery.

There is therefore reason to hope that 2021 may see good progress. But meanwhile Covid-19 is still spreading fast, especially in the Americas and is still far from under control in the Indian sub-continent, Africa and Russia. Economies struggling to recover as lock downs are ended bring the real danger of second virus waves of attack and a need to re-impose lock downs to control local first outbreaks. At least much of the world is now already better prepared to meet second waves.

Against this complex background of hope and progress on one side but continued spread of the virus and of mounting mortality on the other, what wider social and political effects are already becoming apparent?

President Trump faces second term elections in November. His reckless Tulsa rally in an indoor stadium was at least one third empty, and may in a week or so proves to have caused many unnecessary infections. His administrations incoherence has caused many unnecessary coronavirus deaths. If he is defeated, despite his advantage under the US electoral system, that would be a major change. Similarly, will President Putin be able to hold and win his planned referendum next month to extend his rule? How secure now is the continued rule of President Bolsonaro?

At even more basic levels, the economic disruption of coronavirus has wiped out much of the global recovery from the 2008 financial crisis and has reversed at least a decade of reductions in global poverty. In rich nations it is further increasing social inequality between super-rich and the rest of the population. Globally, despite the efforts of the World Bank and IMF it is also threatening to reverse social progress in many emerging nations, intensifying poverty and the risk of yet more regional conflicts and extremism.

In a world already failing to meet the challenges of climate change these are major setbacks. On the other side is there any prospect that Covid-19 will help make us wake up to our common humanity and inter-dependence. Human ingenuity and science offer the chance to overcome this pandemic, to fight climate change and to shape a fairer, more sustainable world

The writer is a retired professor

and former diplomat























