Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19

Furthermore, keeping in mind the health security issue of frontline doctors and nurses, the Chinese expert team suggested for setting up rosters for each person working for 14 days a round. Then going to the designated place for 14 days in isolation, and later resting or continuing to work. On the topic of hospital management, they said if patients exceed capacity, another medium-sized hospital can be emptied and converted into an infectious disease hospital, and for the same hospital, it should be divided into different areas.



The news report also stated that China will submit four specific reports to Bangladesh containing recommendations on how Bangladesh can better deal with the pandemic. The expert team focused on changing usual social habits as they detected the wrong habits practice by the citizens. Observing the current scenario, they pointed out that some people are wearing double masks; some are wearing flip-flops and hardly maintaining personal hygiene. Not to mention, social distance has become a myth in our country.



It has been more than three months that our commoners or the masses have been showing a noticeable defiance and indifference in terms of following health and hygiene rules. In several of our editorials, we have advised the authority concerned to make stringent guidelines to follow social distancing but hardly anyone paid heed to our call. It is still uncertain to say whether the corona virus peak has arrived or not but the increasing infected numbers suggests soon we will be among top five countries.











On this note, it is a good sign that the team witnesses the chaotic situation of our country. And they have assured their cooperation too. In the time of this crisis the bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat Covid -19 is very important. As we have maintained a good bilateral relation with China we need to follow their guidelines to contain Covid-19. According to Chinese experts' lockdowns, bans on gatherings, basic quarantines, testing, hand-washing is not enough. Back in China, the authorities concerned forcefully isolated millions and made corona testing compulsory. But as we have moved towards herd immunity, only raising self awareness can lessen the dilemma.



