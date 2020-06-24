BGC Trust Univ holds virtual confce on higher edn

The Faculty of Business Administration of BGC Trust University Bangladesh organised a virtual conference on "Online Higher Education in Bangladesh: Prospects and Challenges" via zoom platforms.

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation Chairman, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Chairman of Executive Committee and University of Chittagong's Accounting Department Professor Dr. Md Salim Uddin presented a keynote paper at the virtual conference, said a press release.

The conference was presided over by Prof. Ranajit Kumar Dey, Dean, Faculty of Business Administration where honorable Vice chancellor of BGC Trust University Bangladesh graced the conference as chief guest.