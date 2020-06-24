Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:52 AM
Keep contagious, domestic wastes separate: Atiqul

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Tuesday said that from July 7, the authorities will not collect domestic waste which will be mixed with contagious waste.
The mayor came up with the remarks while inaugurating contagious waste management programme at Rajabazar area in the morning.
"Many of us mix domestic waste with contagious ones which poses threat to public health. We must be conscious about not mixing these wastes just like we are managing covid-19," Islam said.
For disposing contagious waste, DNCC will distribute 300,000 bags for the first time but later city dwellers will have to buy them individually for discharging contagious wastes, he said.
Used masks, hand gloves and other safety equipment for Covid-19 safety measures must be disposed in specific bags and every Saturday and Tuesday waste collectors will collect them, he added.
The collected waste will be dumped at a secondary transfer station in each area and later, the waste will be disposed following health regulations through a private company at Matuail area, the Mayor said.
"We need people's help to execute the programme," he added.
Talking about Rajabazar lockdown, he said although the lockdown was scheduled for 14 days but the Directorate General of Health Services has extended it for seven more days.    -UNB


