Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:52 AM
Dhaka ranks 7th in AQI

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Tuesday morning ranked the 7th worst in the world in the Air Quality Index (AQI).
The air in Dhaka was categorised as 'moderate' in the morning and the megacity had an AQI score of 97 at 09:58am.
When the AQI remains in between 51 and 100, there may be a risk for some people who may be unusually sensitive to particle pollution. However, the air quality is acceptable.
Afghanistan's Kabul, China's Beijing and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 140, 137 and 124 respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.    -UNB


