Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:52 AM
Light to moderate rain likely across country

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many parts of the country in the next 24 hours as of 9:00 am today.
"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at several places over the country," said a met office bulletin issued this morning.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.    -BSS



