Light to moderate rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many parts of the country in the next 24 hours as of 9:00 am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at several places over the country," said a met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said. -BSS













