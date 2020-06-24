

Agrani Bank director Abdul Mannan dies

The Board of Directors, management team and all walks of executives, officers, and staff prayed for peace and salvation of the departed soul. They expressed their deepest sympathy to the bereaved family.

A doa mahfil was held after Zohr prayers at Agrani Bank Head Office mosque in the city.

He was buried at his own village home at Kamargaon, Munshiganj after namaz-e-nanaza. Abdul Mannan left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and well-wishers.

























