BDU provides internet bill to students for online study

The authorities of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) have provided internet bill among its students for continuing educational activities through online.

A total of 163 students of the university have been paid Tk 2,600 each.

With the approval of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor, the university's ICT Department delivered the money to the students' mobile numbers through Nagad account, according to a press release.

About 90 percent students of the university are participating in online classes, group work, presentations and assignment submission. The classes are being taken in collaborative learning pedagogy in a flipped manner, the press release added.











