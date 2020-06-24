Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:52 AM
BDRCS opens 2 field hospitals on Rohigya camps

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has launched two new isolation and treatment centres (Field hospitals) to treat the growing number of Covid-19 patients in Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar adjacent to host communities.
As part of a coordinated humanitarian effort, Red Crescent has already established 12 healthcare facilities in the camp and meeting the health needs remains a huge challenge for all aid organisations in Cox's Bazar, according to a press release.  
 The isolation and treatment centres have started providing medical care to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and mass deaths in the world's biggest camps for the displaced Rohingya population, it said on Monday.  
 More than 1,500 cases of Covid-19 in the Cox's Bazar region, including 37 confirmed cases and three deaths in the crowded camps, put an immense pressure on local government hospitals and health facilities established by international relief agencies.


