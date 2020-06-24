Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:52 AM
217 test positive for C-19 in Ctg, four die

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 23: A total of 217 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the five COVID-19 laboratories after testing 926 samples in the district in last 24 hours.
With the four death, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 148 till Tuesday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 6698 in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.
Among the newly detected corona patients, 164 are from Chattogram city and 53 from different upazilas of the district.
A total of 734 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection.
Dr Rabbi told that 55 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed at BITID, Chattogram after testing 264 samples in last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 76 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 290 samples during the same period.
Besides, 20 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 152 samples, the civil surgeon adding that 29 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 102 samples in last 24 hours.
On the other hand, 25 people infected with COVID-19 after testing 118 samples at Imperial Hospitqal Chattogram in last 24 hours.


