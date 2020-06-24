

Brazil issues new guidelines for meatpackers as Covid-19 pandemic ravages plants

A prosecutors' representative said the guidelines ignored key recommendations made by the office that specified minimum distancing of 1.5 meters between workers in common areas of the plant, as well as mass testing.

The prosecutors' recommendations also addressed the quality of face masks required for use, physical distancing and testing protocols.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that meatpacking workers be spaced at least six feet (two meters) apart.

In addition to distancing employees, Brazil's ministry of agriculture said companies should also monitor those with coronavirus symptoms and immediately remove for 14 days anyone suspected of having been infected. They should also track any workers who came in contact with affected employees, it said.

The ministry said if the one-meter distance cannot be implemented, workers at the plants must wear surgical masks in addition to personal protective equipment, and impermeable partitions must be installed between employees. -Reuters



























