Padma Bank launches ‘Work from Home’ software

Padma Bank Limited has launched a unique and robust software 'Work from home" solution which is being used now by 300 employees of the bank, working from home, says a press release.The bank has recently assigned 300 employees to work from home with the view to ensure social distancing and a safe environment in branch premises. Employees at home now can open accounts, transfer funds initiate RTGS, BEFTN, process clearing cheques, process Loan files, record their daily activity etc.This unique and secured software can be used from home or outside and can be accessed from all types of devices like laptop, tab or mobile phone.The software was inaugurated at Padma Bank's Gulshan head office on Sunday, June 21, 2020 by Padma Bank Deputy Managing Director Shahadat Hossain and Business Head Zabed Amin.