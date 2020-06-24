Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:51 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil rises after Trump assurance on China trade deal

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

LONDON, June 23: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after a volatile session sparked by confusion over the status of the US-China trade deal.
Markets were unsettled by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said the hard-won deal was "over", though US President Donald Trump later soothed jangled nerves with an assurance that the agreement was fully intact.
Brent crude rose 49 cents, or 1.1per cent, to $43.57 a barrel by 0933 GMT, having skidded to a session low of $42.21. US oil was up 48 cents, or 1.2per cent, at $41.21 a barrel after touching a low of $39.76.
US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard. President Trump and his administration have repeatedly accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.
Oil prices were also supported by data showing that the historic downturn in the euro zone economy eased again this month as businesses resumed activity across the region."Looking at the strength of the physical market and recovering global oil demand, we think that the crude oil price is still on its way higher," Nordic bank SEB said in a note.
On the supply side, US and Canadian oil and gas drillers have cut the number of rigs they are operating to a record low, complicating any efforts to raise output, even with the encouragement of higher prices.
"US onshore production has now given up two full years of (volume) gains," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.
US oil rigs contracted for drilling dropped by 10 to 189 last week, their lowest since June 2009, according to weekly data from energy services company Baker Hughes.
Bank of America (BofA) Global Research has lifted its oil price forecast for this year. It now expects Brent crude to average $43.70 a barrel in 2020, up from a previous estimate of $37.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard says missing $2.1 bn never existed, rips up earlier accounts
Lufthansa shares down as investor battles bailout terms
American Airlines seeks $3.5bn in new financing
Brazil issues new guidelines for meatpackers as Covid-19 pandemic ravages plants
Airbus extends furloughs in UK, Spain in latest effort to tackle Covid-19 fallout
SoftBank to sell $21 billion in T-Mobile shares
IBBL Mymensingh zone holds special business development confce
Padma Bank launches ‘Work from Home’ software


Latest News
Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19
China-India border clash stokes contrasting domestic responses
Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected
EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
People's lives on grave risks due to wrong steps in tackling virus: Rizvi
Amazon announces $2 billion climate pledge fund
Govt likely to test one lakh coronavirus samples every day: DGHS
Number of operating Canada, US oil and gas rigs fall
'Red Zones' in four more district areas, general holiday declared
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 3 held in Malaysia with Yaba pills worth Tk 1.5cr
Country reports 43 deaths, 3,412 cases in 24 hrs
Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj
23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction
Rice and Rise of Bangladesh
DSCC ready to enforce lockdown: Mayor
Man City crush depleted Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Covid-19: Prompt measures only can save our future
WHO: Lack of leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting pandemic
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft