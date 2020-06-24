Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:50 AM
latest
Home Business

India’s trade deficit with China at 5-year low

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

India’s trade deficit with China at 5-year low

India’s trade deficit with China at 5-year low

NEW DELHI, June 23: India's trade deficit with China is estimated to have narrowed to $48.7 billion during the last financial year - the lowest in five years  compared with $53.6 billion a year ago, as imports from across the border dropped over 7per cent to $65 billion in 2019-20.
Last year's trade deficit was roughly the same as the level seen in 2014-15, when the Narendra Modi administration first took office, but 34per cent higher than 2013-14, prompting the government to suggest that the steps taken by it in recent months have yielded results.
"It is not as if we are taking steps to reduce imports and reduce the trade gap now. We have been working on strategies for the past several months and going forward the results will be better," said a source.
Commerce department officials said that the move to opt out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RECEP) agreement, the proposed mega free trade agreement, will help it bridge the deficit with other steps such as faster trade remedies against subsidised or dumped goods too coming to the rescue of Indian industry.
The fall in imports from China also helped the US extend its lead as India's largest trading partner. Against trade of $88.8 billion with the US, India's trade with China was pegged at just under $82 billion.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard says missing $2.1 bn never existed, rips up earlier accounts
Lufthansa shares down as investor battles bailout terms
American Airlines seeks $3.5bn in new financing
Brazil issues new guidelines for meatpackers as Covid-19 pandemic ravages plants
Airbus extends furloughs in UK, Spain in latest effort to tackle Covid-19 fallout
SoftBank to sell $21 billion in T-Mobile shares
IBBL Mymensingh zone holds special business development confce
Padma Bank launches ‘Work from Home’ software


Latest News
Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19
China-India border clash stokes contrasting domestic responses
Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected
EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
People's lives on grave risks due to wrong steps in tackling virus: Rizvi
Amazon announces $2 billion climate pledge fund
Govt likely to test one lakh coronavirus samples every day: DGHS
Number of operating Canada, US oil and gas rigs fall
'Red Zones' in four more district areas, general holiday declared
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 3 held in Malaysia with Yaba pills worth Tk 1.5cr
Country reports 43 deaths, 3,412 cases in 24 hrs
Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj
23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction
Rice and Rise of Bangladesh
DSCC ready to enforce lockdown: Mayor
Man City crush depleted Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Covid-19: Prompt measures only can save our future
WHO: Lack of leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting pandemic
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft