Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:50 AM
Business

Akhtar Group products now available at Evaly

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Akhtar Group's products will be available at Evaly.com.bd. Akhtar Group, which owns Akhtar Mattress and Sanafir's fashion brand, is bringing its products to the online marketplace for the first time through Evaly. At the same time, the products of Delta Furnishers, a subsidiary of Akhtar Furnishers, one of the top furniture brands in the country, will also be available at affordable prices and attractive offers, according to press release said on Tuesday.
It says that customers will now be able to shop for various Akhtar Group products such as furniture products, mattress and Sanafir brand exclusive fashion products from Evaly. To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed with Evaly at the Akhtar Group Head Office at Baridhara in the capital.
Mohammad Rasel, Managing Director and CEO of Evaly and Dato K. M Rifatuzzaman, Managing Director of Akhtar Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Under the agreement, Akhtar Group will sell a variety of products in Evaly approving the later as an approved online-based marketplace. Initially, the products of Akhtar Mattress and Delta Furnishers will be sold. Through this, for the first time, Akhtar Mattress products are going to be introduced in the online marketplace. At the same time, fashion products of Sanafir's clothing brand will also be available at Evaly. Surprisingly, Akhtar Furnishers is going to bring various furniture products for Evaly in the e-commerce marketplace for the first time in its history of business operation.
The company said that these products will be made 'live' in Evaly for the customers with attractive offers.
The signing ceremony was attended by Sirajul Islam Rana, Head of Business, Evaly, Faruque Ibne Raihan, COO of Akhtar Group, Mohammed Younus, Head of Operations, Akhtar Mattress and Mahmud Hossain, General Manager (Sales) Delta Furnishers.


