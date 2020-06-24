Pran-RFL donates protective equipment to police, health workers in Ctg





Nurul Afser, head of Corporate Brand at Pran-RFL Group, handed over the items on Sunday, said a press release.

ABM Azad, divisional commissioner of Chattogram and Amena Begum, additional police commissioner (Administration and Finance) at Chattogram Metropolitan Police received the items on behalf of their respective organizations.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group, said, "We have continued providing our support to the country to fight against corona. This time, we have distributed surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers of Getwell brand among the police and health workers of Chattogram."

Meanwhile, Pran-RFL group has set up an isolation unit at Amjad Khan Chowdhury Memorial

Hospital in Natore to ensure treatment of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients.

The group also donated corona sample collection booth, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 10 hospitals in Dhaka and Bhola.

Therefore, Pran-RFL has already provided food to 60,000 helpless and poor families under its 'Pashe Asi Bangladesh' program who became workless during the general holidays across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. -UNB

























