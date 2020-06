LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd Chairman Christof Hässig presided over the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on 23June, 2020 through digital platform., according to press release.

Rajesh K Surana, CEO along with other Board of Directors' were present during the AGM. The shareholders of the Company approved 10 per cent cash dividend for the year 2019 at the AGM.