BUILD finds 52pc SMEs shut due to supply chain disruption

About 52 percent Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have already closed their operations in the country due to supply chain disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Research organization Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) unveiled the findings during a virtual dialogue titled "Covid-19 Economic Crisis & SMEs of Bangladesh," held on Tuesday.It said "About 52 percent of SMEs have already closed their operations because of disruption of supply chain, unavailability of raw materials and lack of scope to sell products and services," BUILD said.Due to the lockdown, most of the businesses are at standstill for more than two months. They are struggling to pay salaries to their employees and to bear other related costs, the research organization said.Entrepreneurs lost the summer market along with the Bangla New Year and Eid-ul-Fitr market for which they invested a lot of money, as they attribute this occasion for maximum sale of the year to keep on business over the rest of the year.