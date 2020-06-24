LankaBangla launches unique deposit schemes





The main objective of these landmark deposit schemes is to build regular savings habits with an assurance of getting full maturity value for any unanticipated incident. LankaBangla Finance will pay the premium on behalf of the customers, said a press release on Monday.

"Swasti" - "Money Builder" (DPS) scheme is a saving scheme where the customers will get dual benefits. Any Bangladeshi or Bangladeshi staying abroad (18 to 65 years) can receive various benefits from this scheme.

"Protiva" - "Money Builder" (DPS) scheme for the new generation to explore a new horizon. Exclusively designed for the children (under 18 years) to get full maturity value in case of any unanticipated incident of the guardian.

































LankaBangla Finance has introduced two unique deposit schemes "Swasti" and "Protiva" with life insurance coverage free of cost in Bangladesh.The main objective of these landmark deposit schemes is to build regular savings habits with an assurance of getting full maturity value for any unanticipated incident. LankaBangla Finance will pay the premium on behalf of the customers, said a press release on Monday."Swasti" - "Money Builder" (DPS) scheme is a saving scheme where the customers will get dual benefits. Any Bangladeshi or Bangladeshi staying abroad (18 to 65 years) can receive various benefits from this scheme."Protiva" - "Money Builder" (DPS) scheme for the new generation to explore a new horizon. Exclusively designed for the children (under 18 years) to get full maturity value in case of any unanticipated incident of the guardian.