Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
Business

‘India-BD joint venture can benefit both nations in C-19 situation’

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI)   Sheikh Fazle Fahim said job creation and investments generation through India-Bangladesh joint venture is the best way to benefit both the nations. It will significant role to stimulate the economy amid COVID-19 realities.
"At this juncture, our bilateral trade stands at about 9 billion," Fahim said while addressing a webinar titled "India-Bangladesh Trade and Investment: Stakeholders Interaction" organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industies (FICCI) on Monday.
High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das was present as the key note speaker at the webinar. Fahim said exploring and executing joint venture projects for light engineering, a value chain initiative with raw materials from India and to be produced in Bangladesh, will be another complimentary initiative in a long list of mutual cooperation between the two nations.
If revised provision on deferred payments is worked out, it will assist greater export of backward linkage products from India to Bangladesh and exports to India and beyond through bilateral value chain initiatives targeted towards global markets, he said.
The FBCCI chief requested Indian stakeholders to consider extending the deferred LC payment facilities from Indian Banks for 240 days from the bill of lading for Bangladeshi business purchases.
Riva Ganguly Das said, "Indian railway and Bangladesh railways are working together on many projects and it shows how committed they are to provide smooth logistics." She also said India is dedicated to take the regional cooperation forward.
She praised several other speakers' ideas on remote deduction of duty on passenger and commercial vehicles. President of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) Abdul Matlub Ahmad, among others, also participated in the webinar.


