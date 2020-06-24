Borrowers VAT return to be verified before loan approval

Aiming to prevent VAT evasion and increase revenue the government is likely to verify or check bank borrowers' tax returns.

In this regard the VAT Investigation Directorate has requested Bangladesh Bank (BB) that it issue an instruction to scheduled banks on checking borrowers' VAT returns before the approval of any loans.

The VAT Audit, Intelligence & Investigation Directorate under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) sent the proposal to the BB past week. Revenue officials said the move has been taken to prevent VAT evasion and increase revenue.

A senior BB official said they were examining the proposal before issuing directives to banks.



















